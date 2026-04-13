Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets pose with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team after each squad performed their exhibition drill routines in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The Air Force team provided feedback to the cadets on their routine and answered questions about service-level exhibition drill routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)