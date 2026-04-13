Waipahu High School students cheer as the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team completes an exhibition drill routine in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The students asked the team about their military experiences and career opportunities after the performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622782
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1249
|Resolution:
|2396x1917
|Size:
|689.36 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.