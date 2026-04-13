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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 5 of 14]

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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial operations flight commander, marches under two, spinning M-1 Garand rifles in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Paquin commanded the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team during their 11 performances on Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:36
    Photo ID: 9622780
    VIRIN: 260402-F-UD194-1235
    Resolution: 2214x2767
    Size: 826.22 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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    drill team
    Waipahu
    Aiea
    performance
    honor guard

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