Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial operations flight commander, marches under two, spinning M-1 Garand rifles in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Paquin commanded the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team during their 11 performances on Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)