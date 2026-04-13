U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial operations flight commander, marches under two, spinning M-1 Garand rifles in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Paquin commanded the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team during their 11 performances on Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622780
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1235
|Resolution:
|2214x2767
|Size:
|826.22 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.