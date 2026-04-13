Aiea High School U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets pose with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The Drill Team performed for the entire Aiea High School before doing an extended meet-and-greet with the JROTC cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622795
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-2215
|Resolution:
|3600x2398
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.