Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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Aiea High School U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets pose with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The Drill Team performed for the entire Aiea High School before doing an extended meet-and-greet with the JROTC cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)