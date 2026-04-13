Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Douglass, center, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team supervisor, speaks with Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Douglass spoke about his experience with the Drill Team and his Air Force career in material management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)