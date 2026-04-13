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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 8 of 14]

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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Douglass, center, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team supervisor, speaks with Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Douglass spoke about his experience with the Drill Team and his Air Force career in material management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:36
    Photo ID: 9622785
    VIRIN: 260402-F-UD194-1342
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools
    Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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    drill team
    Waipahu
    Aiea
    performance
    honor guard

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