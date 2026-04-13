U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Douglass, center, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team supervisor, speaks with Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Douglass spoke about his experience with the Drill Team and his Air Force career in material management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622785
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1342
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.