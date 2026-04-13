Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Price, left, and Senior Airman Daniel Munson, right, both U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen, pose with an Aiea High School student in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Price and Munson executed a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill team performance prior to meeting the students and then answered questions about their Air Force experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)