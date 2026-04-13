U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members and Waipahu students watch as the Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets perform their exhibition drill routine in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The Honor Guard members judged the JROTC team’s performance at the Pacific Rim Drill Competition the weekend before, where Waipahu took first place overall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622774
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1018
|Resolution:
|3600x2398
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.