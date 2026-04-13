Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members and Waipahu students watch as the Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets perform their exhibition drill routine in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The Honor Guard members judged the JROTC team’s performance at the Pacific Rim Drill Competition the weekend before, where Waipahu took first place overall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)