Aiea High School U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets watch as the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The teams interacted after the performance, discussing drill and ceremony and the Air Force experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622789
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-2105
|Resolution:
|3076x2049
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.