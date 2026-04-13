Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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Aiea High School U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets watch as the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The teams interacted after the performance, discussing drill and ceremony and the Air Force experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)