U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Thomas, 507th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, provides instruction to Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The training familiarizes Airmen with the Sig Sauer M18, the standard-issue 9mm compact pistol for the U.S. Air Force, helping improve weapons proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9608865
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-PA224-1002
|Resolution:
|6026x3105
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.