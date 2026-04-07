513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Wanzer, chief of weapons and tactics for the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, practices proper firing posture during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors conduct the course to ensure Airmen understand safety procedures, weapon handling and shooting fundamentals required to safely operate the M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)