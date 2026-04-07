513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group prepare to fire the Sig Sauer M18 pistol on the firing line during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The training ensures personnel maintain weapons proficiency and confidence with the M18 pistol, a critical skill for Airmen who may be required to carry the weapon during operational or base defense duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)