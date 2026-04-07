513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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A Sig Sauer M18 modular handgun, a blank training round and a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor cap sit on a table during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The M18 is a compact 9mm sidearm adopted by the U.S. Air Force to replace the Beretta M9, providing improved accuracy, modular design and simplified maintenance for Airmen who carry the weapon in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)