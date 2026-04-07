513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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Airmen assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron load magazines during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The training reinforces proper weapon handling and loading procedures to ensure personnel can safely operate the Sig Sauer M18 pistol during operational duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)