513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Doty, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron senior enlisted leader, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol from a supported position during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course, led by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors, familiarizes Airmen with the M18 pistol’s operation and reinforces safe weapons handling practices during live-fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)