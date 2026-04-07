An Airman assigned to the 513th Air Control Group fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The training helps Airmen maintain perishable weapons skills and reinforces proper shooting techniques needed to effectively operate the M18 pistol in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9608849
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-PA224-1124
|Resolution:
|5430x3613
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.