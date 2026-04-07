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    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 8 of 12]

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    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    An Airman assigned to the 513th Air Control Group fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The training helps Airmen maintain perishable weapons skills and reinforces proper shooting techniques needed to effectively operate the M18 pistol in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9608849
    VIRIN: 260308-F-PA224-1124
    Resolution: 5430x3613
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol
    513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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    TAGS

    #513ACG
    #970AACS
    #CombatArms
    #WeaponsTraining
    #AirForceReadiness

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