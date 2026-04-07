513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lauchlin McMillan, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course introduces Airmen to the M18 pistol’s operation and reinforces safe weapons handling practices during live-fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)