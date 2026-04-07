513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Sherrill, assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course strengthens marksmanship fundamentals and safe weapons handling, ensuring Airmen remain proficient with the M18 pistol through regular Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)