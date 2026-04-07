513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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Magazines for the Sig Sauer M18 pistol are displayed during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course, led by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors, familiarizes Airmen with the weapon’s components and functions to ensure proper handling and maintenance of the M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)