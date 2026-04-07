513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Doty, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron senior enlisted leader, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course trains Airmen on the fundamentals of marksmanship and weapon control to ensure they can effectively operate the M18 pistol in a variety of operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)