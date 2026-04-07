U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Doty, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron senior enlisted leader, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course trains Airmen on the fundamentals of marksmanship and weapon control to ensure they can effectively operate the M18 pistol in a variety of operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9608846
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-PA224-1133
|Resolution:
|5853x3894
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.