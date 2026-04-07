513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Thomas, 507th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, demonstrates proper handling of a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course reinforces perishable weapons skills by training Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group on safe handling, weapon mechanics and shooting fundamentals required to operate the M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)