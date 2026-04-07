U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Thomas, 507th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, demonstrates proper handling of a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the M18 pistol course as part of the Air Force Qualification Course at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2026. The course reinforces perishable weapons skills by training Airmen assigned to the 513th Air Control Group on safe handling, weapon mechanics and shooting fundamentals required to operate the M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9608859
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-PA224-1010
|Resolution:
|5754x3613
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 513th Air Control Group Airmen train with the M18 pistol [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.