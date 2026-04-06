31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron, 39th Security Forces Squadron, and 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section, pose for a group photo following weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training strengthened cross-unit readiness by sharpening weapons and advanced sight employment skills that support day-to-day installation defense across U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)