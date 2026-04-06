U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron, 39th Security Forces Squadron, and 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section, pose for a group photo following weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training strengthened cross-unit readiness by sharpening weapons and advanced sight employment skills that support day-to-day installation defense across U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9599722
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO603-1534
|Resolution:
|8150x5433
|Size:
|14.29 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.