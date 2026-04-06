31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, left, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, trains Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control officer, on use of the SMASH 2000L fire control sight system, at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Instruction on the SMASH 2000L helped enhance target acquisition capabilities by equipping Airmen with rifle-mounted target tracking technology that can improve response speed, accuracy and flexibility against moving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)