U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron qualify 31st SFS Airmen on use of the M240B machine gun at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The qualification strengthened weapons proficiency needed to provide accurate, sustained fire in support of installation defense and the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission to secure the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9599708
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO603-1212
|Resolution:
|7205x4803
|Size:
|16.59 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.