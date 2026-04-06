31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron qualify 31st SFS Airmen on use of the M240B machine gun at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The qualification strengthened weapons proficiency needed to provide accurate, sustained fire in support of installation defense and the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission to secure the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)