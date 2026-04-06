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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 4 of 12]

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron qualify 31st SFS Airmen on use of the M240B machine gun at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The qualification strengthened weapons proficiency needed to provide accurate, sustained fire in support of installation defense and the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission to secure the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9599708
    VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1212
    Resolution: 7205x4803
    Size: 16.59 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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    TAGS

    Target Acquisition
    M240B Machine gun
    Security Forces
    31st Fighter Wing

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