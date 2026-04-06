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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 6 of 12]

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Conant, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, left, observes Senior Airman Cypress Sarono, 31st SFS response team leader, center, fire an M240 machine gun as Senior Airman Elijah Stabe, 31st SFS response team leader, serves as spotter at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Instructor and spotter integration reinforced safe, accurate employment of the M240B and improved crew coordination during defensive response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9599713
    VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1265
    Resolution: 7901x5267
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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    TAGS

    M240B machine gun
    Lethality and Readiness
    Security Forces
    31st Fighter Wing

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