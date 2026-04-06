31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Conant, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, left, observes Senior Airman Cypress Sarono, 31st SFS response team leader, center, fire an M240 machine gun as Senior Airman Elijah Stabe, 31st SFS response team leader, serves as spotter at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Instructor and spotter integration reinforced safe, accurate employment of the M240B and improved crew coordination during defensive response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)