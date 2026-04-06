31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Stabe, 31st Security Forces Squadron response team leader, fires an M249 squad automatic weapon at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Live-fire training builds confidence and weapons proficiency among Airmen, supporting readiness for real-world installation security and response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)