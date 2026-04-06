31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatt Croy, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, observes Senior Airman Tristan Perez-Pantoja, 31st SFS response team leader, fire a mounted M240 machine gun aboard a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. CATM instructors build mission-ready Airmen by providing oversight, instruction and live-fire coaching needed to strengthen base defense capabilities at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)