U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatt Croy, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, observes Senior Airman Tristan Perez-Pantoja, 31st SFS response team leader, fire a mounted M240 machine gun aboard a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. CATM instructors build mission-ready Airmen by providing oversight, instruction and live-fire coaching needed to strengthen base defense capabilities at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9599711
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO603-1250
|Resolution:
|7969x5313
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.