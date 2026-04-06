31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, fires an M4 carbine with a SMASH 2000L fire control sight system at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The SMASH 2000L uses target acquisition and tracking technology to improve rifle effectiveness against ground and aerial targets, bolstering installation defense at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)