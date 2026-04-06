31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cypress Sarono, 31st Security Forces Squadron response team leader, fires an M240B machine gun at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The 31st SFS executes force protection operations to secure and defend Aviano AB and its mission-critical assets during peacetime and wartime, ensuring guaranteed dominance against all threats through undeniable credibility and mutually supportive partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)