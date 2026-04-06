U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, provides a safety brief to 31st SFS and 39th SFS Airmen prior to live-fire weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The brief established range procedures and weapons safety standards before live-fire events that built weapons proficiency and supported installation defense readiness across U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9599703
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO603-1049
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.