31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, provides a safety brief to 31st SFS and 39th SFS Airmen prior to live-fire weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The brief established range procedures and weapons safety standards before live-fire events that built weapons proficiency and supported installation defense readiness across U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)