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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 11 of 12]

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, right, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, trains Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control officer, on use of the SMASH 2000L fire control sight system, at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training strengthened Airmen’s target acquisition capabilities by helping them employ the SMASH 2000L to more effectively detect, track and engage targets that could threaten personnel, aircraft and critical resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9599720
    VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1516
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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