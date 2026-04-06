31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, right, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, trains Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control officer, on use of the SMASH 2000L fire control sight system, at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training strengthened Airmen’s target acquisition capabilities by helping them employ the SMASH 2000L to more effectively detect, track and engage targets that could threaten personnel, aircraft and critical resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)