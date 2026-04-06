31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Nee, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, qualifies Senior Airman Elijah Stabe, 31st SFS response team leader, on use of the M249 squad automatic weapon at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The qualification improved small-unit firepower and weapons handling skills to keep Airmen ready to respond during installation defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)