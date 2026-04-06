U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Nee, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, qualifies Senior Airman Elijah Stabe, 31st SFS response team leader, on use of the M249 squad automatic weapon at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The qualification improved small-unit firepower and weapons handling skills to keep Airmen ready to respond during installation defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9599706
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO603-1133
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.