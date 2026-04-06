31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, fires an M4 carbine with a SMASH 2000L fire control sight system at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Training with the system expanded target acquisition capabilities by helping Airmen more effectively acquire and engage moving threats with the M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)