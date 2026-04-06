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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 9 of 12]

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Bravo, 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief, fires an M4 carbine with a SMASH 2000L fire control sight system at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. Training with the system expanded target acquisition capabilities by helping Airmen more effectively acquire and engage moving threats with the M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9599717
    VIRIN: 260326-F-QO603-1470
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training
    31st SFS Conducts M240B and SMASH 2000L Training

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