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Participants attending the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, from the Oregon National Guard and partner agencies, academia, and industry, listen to presenters discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 23, 2026. The two-day innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)