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U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lantagne, Director of Staff - Oregon Air National Guard (left), talks with Sa Faumuina (right), a member of Rally Point Ventures, during one of the scheduled break sessions at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit. The event was held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. Faumuina is also a member of the Washington Air National Guard and serves as the First Sergeant for the 194th Medical Group at Camp Murray. The summit brought together National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives to discuss advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. Over two days, the summit focused on leveraging the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund essential research and development in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)