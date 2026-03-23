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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 17 of 32]

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lantagne, Director of Staff - Oregon Air National Guard (left), talks with Sa Faumuina (right), a member of Rally Point Ventures, during one of the scheduled break sessions at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit. The event was held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. Faumuina is also a member of the Washington Air National Guard and serves as the First Sergeant for the 194th Medical Group at Camp Murray. The summit brought together National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives to discuss advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. Over two days, the summit focused on leveraging the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund essential research and development in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9588739
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-CH590-1804
    Resolution: 5591x3727
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

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    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    194th Wing
    Innovation Summit
    Oregon National Guard
    Rally Point Ventures

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