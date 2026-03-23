Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Mark Timmons from the 249th Regional Training Institute leads a discussion on the use of 3D printed training drones during his presentation at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. The event brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund crucial research and development in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)