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Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Jared Boyer, assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing, wraps up the second day of the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, where he has served as the organizational lead for the past two years. The event, held on March 24, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon, brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day innovation summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in collaboration with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)