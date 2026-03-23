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Marguex Gala, with Simply Augmented AI, leads a discussion on how to help organizations make better decisions faster and with greater clarity using AI technology during her presentation at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. The event brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in collaboration with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)