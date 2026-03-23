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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 18 of 32]

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Marguex Gala, with Simply Augmented AI, leads a discussion on how to help organizations make better decisions faster and with greater clarity using AI technology during her presentation at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. The event brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in collaboration with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9588738
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-CH590-1816
    Resolution: 5322x3652
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

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    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Innovation Summit
    Oregon National Guard
    Rally Point Ventures

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