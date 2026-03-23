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Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Jared Boyer, assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing (right), talks with representatives from the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, during one of the scheduled break sessions at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, held on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. Boyer has served as the leader for the Oregon Military Department Innovation Summit for the past two years, helping bring together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day innovation summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in collaboration with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)