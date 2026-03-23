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U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander (left), spends time during one of the scheduled break sessions to talk with one of the vendors at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit. The event was held on March 24, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. The summit brought together National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives to discuss advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. Over two days, the summit focused on leveraging the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund essential research and development in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)