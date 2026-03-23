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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 10 of 32]

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Participants attending the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, from the Oregon National Guard and partner agencies, academia, and industry, listen to presenters discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 23, 2026. The two-day innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9588741
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-CH590-1498
    Resolution: 5749x3893
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

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    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Innovation Summit
    Oregon National Guard
    Rally Point Ventures

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