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During the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, participants from the Oregon National Guard, along with partner agencies, academia, and industry, connect during scheduled breaks to discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest on March 24, 2026, held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon. The two-day innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)