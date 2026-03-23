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Dr. Nicole Ray, Director of the STRONG Lab at the Air Force Research Laboratory, discusses ongoing physiology programs her team has been working on over the past several years. She was one of the presenters at the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, held on March 24, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. The event brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives. Attendees listened to presentations on advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. The two-day summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in collaboration with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)