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Sa Faumuina, a member of Rally Point Ventures, works with a group of Oregon National Guard members on a practical exercise using a Problem Sourcing Workbook created by Rally Point during the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit. The event took place on March 23, 2026, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. Faumuina is also a service member in the Washington Air National Guard and serves as the First Sergeant for the 194th Medical Group at Camp Murray. The summit brought together Oregon National Guard members, partner agencies, academic institutions, and industry representatives to discuss advancing technology for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest. Over two days, the summit focused on using the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund vital research and development in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)