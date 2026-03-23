Matthew Walter, an instructor from Klamath Community College, discusses the partnership work that the schools welding program conducts during the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, which brought together Oregon National Guard members, along with partner agencies, academia, and industry, listen to presenters discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest on March 24, 2026 at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon. The two-innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9588751
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-CH590-2194
|Resolution:
|4128x6088
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Pathways to Progress: Oregon Military Department’s Innovative Approach to Warfighting Challenges
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