154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, taxi as an F-22 Raptor departs for a training sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The exercise utilizes Hawaii’s uniquely valuable environment to provide advanced air combat and large-force training alongside the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|01.14.2026
|01.15.2026 19:59
|9482063
|260114-Z-RV808-4739
|5612x3734
|3.55 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|4
|0
