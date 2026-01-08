154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron prepares for a sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training demonstrates the 154th Wing’s capability to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the Guard's position as a vital component of the nation's operational force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)