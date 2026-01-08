(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 13 of 19]

    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, taxis for a training sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The integration of visiting aircraft with the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    ANG
    Sentry Aloha
    154th Wing
    sentryaloha26-1

