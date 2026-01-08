154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, taxis for a training sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The integration of visiting aircraft with the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)