A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, taxis for a training sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The integration of visiting aircraft with the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9482057
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-GR156-1159
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|402.31 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.