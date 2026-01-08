154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintenance Airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group flashes a shaka while transporting equipment during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training demonstrates the capability of the 154th Wing and its partners to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the total force as a vital component of the nation's operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)