154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 19th Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks in an F-22 Raptor during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training allows the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ to integrate with visiting units to strengthen joint warfighting capabilities and maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)