    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 7 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 19th Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks in an F-22 Raptor during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training allows the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ to integrate with visiting units to strengthen joint warfighting capabilities and maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9482049
    VIRIN: 260114-Z-GR156-1125
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hawaii National Guard
    ANG
    Sentry Aloha
    154th Wing
    sentryaloha26-1

