    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 18 of 19]

    154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron taxis while an F-15 Eagle takes off during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This integration of visiting and local aircraft is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9482062
    VIRIN: 260114-Z-RV808-4701
    Resolution: 4728x3146
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    ANG
    Sentry Aloha
    154th Wing
    sentryaloha26-1

