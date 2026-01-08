154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron taxis while an F-15 Eagle takes off during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This integration of visiting and local aircraft is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
